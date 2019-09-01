Mdu Res Group (MDU) Valuation Rose While Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $620,725; As Forward Air (FWRD) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Lowered Its Position by $576,000

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 487,037 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 153,654 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 27,345 shares. 24,075 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 14,636 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 189,819 were reported by Miller Howard. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,414 shares. Sei Investments has 28,061 shares. American Century Inc holds 94,340 shares. Montgomery Inv Management holds 1.54% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 133,946 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 30,233 are owned by Automobile Association. Burney Communications reported 17,262 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0% or 36,693 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,449 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 171,659 shares. Parametric Assoc Llc reported 82,885 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) or 6,396 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 7,192 shares stake. 9,377 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Fenimore Asset holds 487,039 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.21% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 164,228 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt owns 0.47% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 25,274 shares. Arrowstreet LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,906 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 274 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 137,020 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 11,242 shares.

