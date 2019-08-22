Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stock Price Rose While Montgomery Investment Management Trimmed Position by $620,725; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $403,275

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 109,584 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 102,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 5.32M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 576,722 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Reports First Quarter Earnings, Updates Guidance – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

