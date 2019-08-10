Mdu Res Group (MDU) Share Price Rose While Montgomery Investment Management Cut by $620,725 Its Position; Maximus (MMS) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 270.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 13,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,691 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 770,539 shares traded or 178.15% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 515,765 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.05% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 114,600 shares. 1.07M were reported by P2 Partners Limited. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,139 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 66,100 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 5,028 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 784,964 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com has 0.03% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Stephens Ar stated it has 6,605 shares. Verus Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 7,202 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 11,239 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 30,049 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 102,779 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 130 shares. 8,163 are owned by M Holdg Secs Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 109,815 shares. Principal Financial Group invested in 0.02% or 870,290 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 777,672 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 17,262 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 179,654 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 760 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.02 million shares. Montgomery Inv reported 1.54% stake. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 16,475 shares.

