Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose; Hm Capital Management Has Increased Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake by $1.33 Million; Stock Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 356,415 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $269.38. About 98,041 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – AWARDED 5-YR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE MANAGED CARE SERVICES TO MEDICAID-ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES IN STATE OF FLORIDA; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate accumulated 3,793 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company owns 169,884 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Asset holds 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 1,579 shares. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Management has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0.01% or 21,798 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham Company Advisors LP stated it has 5,512 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hm Cap Limited Co reported 3.32% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 7,214 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Fincl Svcs invested in 196 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $63,000 activity.