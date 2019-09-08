Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose; As D R Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Account Management Cut Stake by $4.05 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 944,517 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management reported 8,300 shares stake. Waterfront Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 475,000 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Aviva Pcl holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 129,170 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Axa accumulated 31,354 shares. Senator Limited Partnership holds 1.73% or 1.85 million shares. F&V Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 88,155 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 512,220 shares. Curbstone Management accumulated 0.12% or 11,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0% or 8,149 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 8,252 shares or 0.06% of the stock. City Holdings invested in 375 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability invested in 0% or 21,900 shares. First Advisors LP holds 1.69M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 133,143 shares. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 12,581 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc). 328,428 are held by State Teachers Retirement. Private Ocean Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cambridge Advsrs Inc holds 16,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 102,779 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs invested in 88,927 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 433,330 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 1,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.