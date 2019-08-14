Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Cut Stake by $620,725; Msc Indl Direct Cl A (MSM) Market Value Declined While Seizert Capital Partners Lifted by $847,798 Its Stake

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (MSM) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 10,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 35,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 562,999 shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 685,371 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

