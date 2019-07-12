Mdlz (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Position; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Rose While Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.69 Million

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 6.15 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, down from 30,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $368.23. About 1.35M shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,444 shares to 115,167 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $823.27M for 23.96 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. The insider Gruber Vinzenz P. sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Invest Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 27,771 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 4.98M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 4,461 shares. Howard Cap holds 17,583 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc invested in 15,279 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, American Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.49% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Caprock Group Inc reported 15,951 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 24,956 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested in 112,519 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 2,464 are held by Sun Life. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 69 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru Communications owns 12,552 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,031 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Management Inc Ri invested in 7,227 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 37,678 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wade G W & invested in 2,696 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,356 shares. Adage Lc holds 562,929 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 2,144 were reported by First Citizens Savings Bank Tru. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication has 2.4% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Trustmark Bank Trust Department holds 0.05% or 1,486 shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Llc owns 713 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Howe Rusling Inc reported 25,484 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.28% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 28,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).