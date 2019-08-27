Mdlz (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Trimmed by $7.96 Million Its Holding; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Holder Bank Of Stockton Has Decreased by $455,270 Its Position

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 8,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, down from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 8.83M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User Interfaces for; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 1.74 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares to 44,541 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Jnj (NYSE:JNJ).

