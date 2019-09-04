Mdlz (MDLZ) Share Value Rose While Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Its Stake by $7.96 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Decreased by $4.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 40,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 420,093 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.20M, down from 460,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 431,821 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 3.37M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 29,960 shares to 412,053 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 28,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 18.04 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank DEP SHS RP PFD H declares $0.3203 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PUB vs. FRC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – nasdaq.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.22 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chd (NYSE:CHD) by 43,012 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Rtn (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc stated it has 37,144 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 22,787 shares. Grassi Mgmt holds 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 4,100 shares. The California-based Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru has invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has 17,475 shares. American Research & Mgmt reported 9,112 shares stake. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.14% or 717,375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 57,613 are held by Trust Of Virginia Va. Fil accumulated 42,482 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc holds 607,000 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 489,206 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 760,800 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Iowa Fincl Bank stated it has 4,860 shares.