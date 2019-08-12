Mdlz (MDLZ) Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Trimmed Its Position; Engineers Gate Manager LP Holding in Natus Medical Del (BABY) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 79.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 37,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 9,492 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 46,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 12/03/2018 natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | grass twin | K173690 | 03/09/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – NATUS RESPONDS TO VOCE CAPITAL’S BOARD NOMINEES; 18/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” DORIS ENGIBOUS AND ROBERT WEISS ON WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ENGIBOUS, WEISS; 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Voce Capital Files Definitive Natus Proxy; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL BABY.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.60 TO $1.65; 18/05/2018 – Natus Medical Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares to 99,887 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ivv (IVV) by 41,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 2.65 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 8,541 shares. Advisory Serv Networks accumulated 31,185 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 2.42M shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.06% or 11,877 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fosun International invested in 22,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Td Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 777,786 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 0.01% stake. 16,100 were accumulated by Glovista Invs Limited Liability Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 4.65 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 10,010 are owned by Bowen Hanes & Inc.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Math Shows VOO Can Go To $298 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 32,449 shares to 54,421 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 19,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (NYSE:AKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Ameriprise Inc has 352,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Principal Grp Inc holds 277,695 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 2,809 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 76,903 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 18,191 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 27,849 shares. Renaissance Lc invested in 54,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,848 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,180 shares. Cwm Limited accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp invested 0% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.19% or 54,700 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Lc accumulated 0% or 180 shares.