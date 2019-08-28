MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MDJM Ltd.
|3
|17.66
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|35
|1.85
|N/A
|1.49
|19.53
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MDJM Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|5.5%
|5.9%
Liquidity
MDJM Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 12.3. Competitively, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. MDJM Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MDJM Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is $41.33, which is potential 60.19% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.2% of MDJM Ltd. shares and 0% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MDJM Ltd.
|-1.34%
|9.26%
|-9.23%
|-20.27%
|0%
|-37.23%
|RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
|-5.12%
|-5.28%
|-31.71%
|-26.01%
|-42.76%
|-5.43%
For the past year MDJM Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats MDJM Ltd.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
