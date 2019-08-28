MDJM Ltd. (MDJH)’s Financial Results Comparing With RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM Ltd. 3 17.66 N/A -0.04 0.00 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 35 1.85 N/A 1.49 19.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 5.9%

Liquidity

MDJM Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 12.3. Competitively, RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. MDJM Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MDJM Ltd. and RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. is $41.33, which is potential 60.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of MDJM Ltd. shares and 0% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of RE/MAX Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. -5.12% -5.28% -31.71% -26.01% -42.76% -5.43%

For the past year MDJM Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than RE/MAX Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RE/MAX Holdings Inc. beats MDJM Ltd.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.