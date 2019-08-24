MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) Comparison side by side

Both MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM Ltd. 3 12.64 N/A -0.04 0.00 Gazit-Globe Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

MDJM Ltd. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.