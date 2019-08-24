MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) Comparison side by side

Both MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE:GZT) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MDJM Ltd.
|3
|12.64
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MDJM Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MDJM Ltd. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MDJM Ltd.
|-1.34%
|9.26%
|-9.23%
|-20.27%
|0%
|-37.23%
|Gazit-Globe Ltd.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
MDJM Ltd. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.