MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Comparison side by side

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) and Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM Ltd. 3 13.99 N/A -0.04 0.00 Colliers International Group Inc. 68 0.88 N/A 2.37 30.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MDJM Ltd. and Colliers International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MDJM Ltd. and Colliers International Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Colliers International Group Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MDJM Ltd. is 12.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.3. The Current Ratio of rival Colliers International Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. MDJM Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Colliers International Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MDJM Ltd. and Colliers International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.2% and 76.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11% of Colliers International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23% Colliers International Group Inc. -4.98% 1.37% 15.8% 17.07% -10.48% 31.86%

For the past year MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend while Colliers International Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Colliers International Group Inc. beats MDJM Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.