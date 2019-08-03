Mdc Partners (MDCA) Valuation Rose While Indaba Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $5.18 Million; Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $1.22 Million

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 15,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 68,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65M shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company's stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 122,851 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 153,820 were reported by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 9,465 shares. 19,987 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt owns 142,758 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,757 shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp holds 5.49% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 1.73 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 241,507 shares. Teton Advisors reported 115,000 shares. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 358,082 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 466,587 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 175,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Lorber David A has invested 4.91% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,685 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 2.70 million shares.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research" on March 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "WSJ: Stagwell taking minority stake in MDC Partners; Penn to become CEO – Seeking Alpha" published on March 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "MDC Partners Appoints Ambassador Charlene Barshefsky to Board of Directors – PRNewswire" on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "MDC Partners (MDCA) Appoints Mark Penn as CEO; Reports $100M Strategic Investment from The Stagwell Group – StreetInsider.com" published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 294,011 shares to 301,726 shares, valued at $11.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).