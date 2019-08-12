Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Price Rose While Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $336,399

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 19,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 20,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.92. About 388,694 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 282,800 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability reported 19,377 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,743 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 130,568 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 2,743 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp invested in 18,925 shares or 0.55% of the stock. National Pension Service has 268,029 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiverton Asset Ltd accumulated 3,157 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 24,111 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.16% stake. Cooke And Bieler Lp accumulated 265,094 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership owns 5.35% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.77 million shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 31,966 shares to 171,327 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) by 34,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE. Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500.