Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake Maintained by Indaba Capital Management Lp; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Price Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Position by $4.80 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 36,521 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 33,205 shares to 40,219 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

