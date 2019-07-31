Mdc Partners (MDCA) Shares Rose While Act Ii Management LP Decreased Stake by $352,900; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Cut Position by $19.92 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 52,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,336 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25M, down from 110,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.25 during the last trading session, reaching $347.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.75M market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 220,449 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G also bought $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) on Thursday, March 28. The insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought $51,891.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 668 shares to 15,101 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 165,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.