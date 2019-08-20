Mdc Partners (MDCA) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $5.18 Million as Stock Price Rose; Atlanta Capital Group Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Raised by $462,984

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,692 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 74,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 164,958 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company has 3.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kamunting Street LP invested in 20,000 shares. At Bancorp holds 34,852 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 124,523 are owned by Fund Mngmt. Nebraska-based Cambridge has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 144,033 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 7,536 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group owns 23,750 shares. Lathrop stated it has 2,221 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Court Place Llc accumulated 0.92% or 22,524 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 114,150 shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,609 shares to 213,409 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 23,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,503 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 466,587 shares. 51,352 were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. 113,743 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company owns 66,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 15,884 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 1.70 million shares. Art Advsrs Llc reported 16,713 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 153,820 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited reported 142,758 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 500,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 118,318 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 29,121 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).