Mdc Partners (MDCA) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Its Position by $332,640 as Shares Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 195,925 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,433 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 5,438 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma invested in 0.46% or 31,396 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 184,271 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 200 shares. Page Arthur B owns 1.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,683 shares. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fulton Bancshares Na reported 35,597 shares stake. 3,287 are owned by Karpus Mngmt. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 36,339 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Ltd holds 1.63% or 204,445 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Inv Inc reported 3,850 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 150 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 46,149 shares. 1.17M were accumulated by Waddell And Reed Financial.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Schroder Gru holds 2.98M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 100,250 are held by Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 10,757 shares. 507,374 are owned by Boston. Geode Management Llc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). D E Shaw & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 152,352 shares. Teton has 115,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited Co holds 0% or 118,318 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation owns 536,761 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 37,740 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Frontfour Cap Gru Lc holds 2.61 million shares or 7.92% of its portfolio.