Mdc Partners (MDCA) Position Held by Indaba Capital Management Lp; As Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Declined, Oppenheimer & Company Upped Holding by $607,145

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 194.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 7,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 11,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 1.08M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 399,450 shares traded or 77.13% up from the average. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 8,214 shares to 6,971 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 38,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,699 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indaba Capital LP stated it has 3.18% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 16,373 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Llc. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 88,919 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 129,274 shares. Boston stated it has 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 118,318 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 142,758 shares. 37,740 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 156,781 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 51,352 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 70,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 29,121 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com owns 25,906 shares.

