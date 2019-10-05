Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding Increased by Indaba Capital Management Lp; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC)

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 265,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 7.18 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.26M market cap company. It closed at $2.7 lastly. It is down 51.92% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 61,372 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 406,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, up from 345,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,822 shares to 128,527 shares, valued at $23.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,581 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

