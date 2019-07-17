Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holding Held by Indaba Capital Management Lp; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Reliance Trust Cut Its Position

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 169,516 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,979 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $869,000, down from 19,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.32. About 15.34M shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 15/05/2018 – PRADA 1913.HK : CITI DOWNGRADES TO “SELL” FROM “NEUTRAL”, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$36.0 FROM HK$32.0; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 22/05/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.90 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 587,441 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.32% stake. Bokf Na owns 57,590 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 1,869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has 159,193 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 55,407 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Capital Planning Advsr holds 0.14% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 570 shares. Savings Bank holds 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 113,144 shares. 159,251 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Exchange Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,490 shares. Lodge Hill Limited Liability Company invested 1.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axa invested 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value (FTA) by 9,185 shares to 26,430 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select Div (IDV) by 12,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,537 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 153,820 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 47,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 11,440 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 320,370 shares. Teton stated it has 115,000 shares. Northern stated it has 536,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 264,164 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com has 280,255 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 16,373 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Llc. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp holds 2.98M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 9,636 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 88,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 71,810 shares.

