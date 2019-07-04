Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Taylor Asset Management Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; As Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Market Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Cut Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 54.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 12,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 23,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.49. About 79,492 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 58,876 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 87,700 shares. Amer International Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,102 shares. 111,004 were accumulated by Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited Company. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). First Republic Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 2,480 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,429 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 131 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 10 shares. 160,923 were accumulated by Granahan Inv Ma. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 89 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2,612 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Reinhart Partners, Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,216 shares. Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 57,591 shares. First Mercantile has 2,052 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $45.35M for 31.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 156,781 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0% or 153,820 shares. Meeder Asset has 9,636 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,313 shares. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 426,902 shares. Indaba Capital Management Lp has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). 129,274 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.78 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 320,370 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 142,758 shares. Sg Americas Securities has 16,373 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 466,587 are held by Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 280,255 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. Shares for $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE.

