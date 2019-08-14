Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Taylor Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Buckle (BKE) Position Has Raised by Sprott Inc

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 191,508 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 459,885 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. ROGERS DESIREE G had bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689. The insider Gendel Mitchell bought 10,000 shares worth $18,500.

