Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake by $5.18 Million as Market Value Rose; Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $9.25 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 53,534 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – UPDATING 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $423.13 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 438,472 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Diversified Co holds 0.09% or 47,726 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 3.39M are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 32,169 shares. Provise Management Group Limited owns 18,859 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Argent Company owns 19,745 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap reported 0.13% stake. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bridgeway Capital Management owns 50,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Gp Ltd invested in 0.1% or 1.08 million shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 21,060 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: eBay, UnitedHealth and Berkshire Hathaway – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Reebonz Announces Launch of Store on Ebay – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. $51,891 worth of stock was bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13. Shares for $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,685 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. California Public Employees Retirement System has 71,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 15,884 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 4,777 shares. D E Shaw Comm owns 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 152,352 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Meeder Asset reported 0% stake. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Art Limited Liability reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 466,587 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 500,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.17 million shares. Clearline Ltd Partnership holds 358,082 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 29,121 shares stake.