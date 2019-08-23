Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Frontfour Capital Group Has Cut Holding by $789,204 as Share Price Rose; As Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (BG) by 94.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 121,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 128,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Bunge Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 396,097 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE’S BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT REPORTS NET DEBT OF 2.93 BLN REAIS AT THE END OF MARCH – DOCUMENT; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 394,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 100,052 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. 23,820 shares were bought by ROGERS DESIREE G, worth $51,689. Another trade for 17,832 shares valued at $51,891 was made by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Renaissance Lc owns 66,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 19,987 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 71,481 shares. Lorber David A reported 78,973 shares or 4.91% of all its holdings. 10,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 70,625 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Ameriprise owns 241,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 9,465 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prtn has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 507,374 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Redwood Limited accumulated 2.43 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.38% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 67 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hightower Ltd Liability owns 14,775 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.64% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.44 million shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.09% or 665,000 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Twin Tree Management Lp owns 25,287 shares. Capital Innovations Limited Liability reported 22,710 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd holds 11,554 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Limited Liability Com invested in 44,130 shares. Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 870 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,367 shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 51,002 shares. 5,647 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp (Put) by 480,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,845 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).