Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Act Ii Management LP Decreased Position by $352,900; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,270 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 127,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $370.79. About 1.25M shares traded or 185.60% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 176,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,558 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 591,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 117,283 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Tru Fl accumulated 10,134 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 177,000 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc accumulated 0.21% or 18,730 shares. Brookmont Management holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,663 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 0.01% or 690 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 554 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 23,978 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,115 shares. Montecito Bank Trust holds 1,687 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 42,443 shares. 322,199 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California-based United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Far Could Roper Technologies Fall? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 30,400 shares to 356,148 shares, valued at $40.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,080 activity. Gendel Mitchell bought $18,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 17,832 MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares with value of $51,891 were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) CEO Mark Penn on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FrontFour Capital Groupâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WSJ: Ad veteran Penn in talks to become CEO, take stake at MDC Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Portland’s Instrument acquired by MDC Partners – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: April 02, 2018.