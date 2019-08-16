MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Marketing Services company, MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of MDC Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand MDC Partners Inc. has 4.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.19% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has MDC Partners Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners Inc. 0.00% 29.00% -5.90% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing MDC Partners Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for MDC Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.38 2.83

$2 is the consensus target price of MDC Partners Inc., with a potential downside of -11.11%. The peers have a potential upside of 92.01%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that MDC Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MDC Partners Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDC Partners Inc. 5.04% -2.72% 21.95% -16.67% -51.92% -4.21% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year MDC Partners Inc. has -4.21% weaker performance while MDC Partners Inc.’s competitors have 35.32% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MDC Partners Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, MDC Partners Inc.’s peers have 2.32 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. MDC Partners Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MDC Partners Inc.

Risk and Volatility

MDC Partners Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, MDC Partners Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.89 which is 10.70% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

MDC Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MDC Partners Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.