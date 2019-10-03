Md Sass Investors Services Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.33 Million as Valuation Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Thompson Investment Management Upped Stake by $344,000

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 60,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 21.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 1,046 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 1,377 are held by Fin Advisory Service Incorporated. Horan Capital Management owns 23,109 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 31,920 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Majedie Asset has 3,234 shares. 4,541 are held by Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 512 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ws Lllp stated it has 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Herald Invest Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,165 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd invested in 1.33% or 3,795 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 7,111 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.69% or 39,985 shares. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 319,528 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 153,587 shares to 519,484 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,215 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Two Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck KGaA, Pfizer (PFE) Announce CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for BAVENCIO Plus Axitinib for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced RCC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Interim Analysis Results from Phase 3 BEACON CRC Trial of BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI and Cetuximab for Treatment of BRAFV600E-mCRC – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.65% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 827,402 shares. Kistler reported 40,278 shares stake. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2.43 million shares. 150,000 were reported by Sivik Healthcare Limited Company. Patten Patten Tn owns 130,438 shares. 187,490 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Uss Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.27% or 99,214 shares. Professional Advisory Service holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 24,870 shares. Brick Kyle invested in 0.32% or 7,776 shares. 25,470 are owned by Violich Cap. Inv House Limited Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 29,259 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 0.78% or 27,461 shares in its portfolio. Stralem Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 136,167 shares.