Md Sass Investors Services Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.33 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined While Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $841,148

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 30,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 447,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55M, down from 477,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 11.31 million shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engy Income Prns Limited Liability holds 10.02M shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 9,289 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp holds 20.63M shares or 8.67% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 137,267 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc holds 8.30M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Permit Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 85,000 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schulhoff And has 0.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 305,687 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 332,795 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested in 15,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 53,372 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 44,108 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 18,497 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $72.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Dow Inc.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 36,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 42,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,961 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).