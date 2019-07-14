Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Position by $4.83 Million; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $243.64. About 433,079 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 115,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 673,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59 million, down from 788,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. It closed at $35.99 lastly. It is down 3.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Management Limited Partnership holds 3.72% or 353,495 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc reported 334,178 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brahman Capital Corp invested in 6.38 million shares or 19.18% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,290 shares. Bridgewater LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 222,507 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 40,126 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 412,341 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Company has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp holds 0% or 58,267 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 160,330 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 152,318 shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.99 million for 6.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NRG Energy (NRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NRG Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy buys retail electricity and natural gas business for $300M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) CEO Chad Richison on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.