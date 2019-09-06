Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding as Shares Rose; Clorox Co (CLX) Stake Has Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $162. About 730,846 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 33,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 527,769 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, down from 561,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 961,411 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 4,333 shares to 17,573 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,700 were reported by Andra Ap. Glenmede Comm Na has 58,582 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 597,756 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.01% or 344 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Lc has 1.75% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 127,494 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 0.38% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,025 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 2,040 shares. Petrus Lta reported 1.24% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 678 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 24,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 15,463 shares. Wade G W & Inc reported 1,931 shares. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 3,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Management Inc reported 0.18% stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). American Int has 3,019 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 7,634 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communications Limited holds 0.02% or 76,853 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 183,645 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,785 shares. 41,613 are held by Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co reported 18,020 shares stake. James Investment Research Inc reported 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.02% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 114,924 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In stated it has 16,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Edgepoint Investment Group holds 4.34% or 7.26M shares. Private Mgmt Grp owns 833,162 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

