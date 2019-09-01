Md Sass Investors Services Stake In Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Was Has Lifted; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Stake by $1.16 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 2.72 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42 million, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 301,817 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5,465 shares to 15,843 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 137,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

