Md Sass Investors Services Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) Trimmed by $1.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Freshford Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Post Hldgs (POST)

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.49. About 402,379 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 197,769 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65M, down from 217,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $101.16. About 233,658 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 220,154 shares to 648,682 shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.75 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.