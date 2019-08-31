Md Sass Investors Services Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position by $4.57 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) by 109.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 134,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 257,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 123,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Ameris Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 144,040 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 85,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 681,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.23M, down from 767,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.42 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 106,086 shares to 558,674 shares, valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,000 activity.

