Md Sass Investors Services Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position; Shorts at Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Lowered By 10.44%

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 9.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 43,316 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 522,895 shares with $24.89 million value, up from 479,579 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 501,730 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) had a decrease of 10.44% in short interest. ZAYO’s SI was 14.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.44% from 16.61 million shares previously. With 5.80 million avg volume, 3 days are for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s short sellers to cover ZAYO’s short positions. The SI to Zayo Group Holdings Inc’s float is 6.64%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.51 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -2.49% below currents $49.74 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FBHS in report on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation , Allstream, and Other. It has a 54.51 P/E ratio. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies.

