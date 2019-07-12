Md Sass Investors Services Lifted Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding; Elk Creek Partners Increased Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 18,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 302,509 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 283,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 1.09 million shares traded or 118.42% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 05/04/2018 – GTT : GTT RECEIVES TWO NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 837,964 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 120,247 shares to 188,850 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.