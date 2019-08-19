Md Sass Investors Services Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Ecofin LTD Boosted Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position by $330,250

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.42. About 18.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 29,063 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 26,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $139.98. About 724,711 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1; 22/05/2018 – SoCalGas Declares Preferred Dividends; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.1% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 9,380 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 72,500 shares. Jennison Associates Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 889,578 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.03% or 166,899 shares in its portfolio. Claar Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.72% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Moors & Cabot reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 34,694 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Golub Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,372 shares stake. British Columbia Management stated it has 72,378 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,222 shares. Private Asset reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 133 shares stake. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,651 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SoCalGas and Electrochaea Announce Commissioning of New Biomethanation Reactor System Pilot Project – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 6,026 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 103,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,586 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQUNF).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 44,630 shares to 280,916 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 678,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,400 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.