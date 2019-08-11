Md Sass Investors Services Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS); As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Sit Investment Associates Trimmed Holding

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89M, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 941,634 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,085 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 37,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt, France-based fund reported 49,774 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Eagle Asset reported 1.78M shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated owns 200 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Fenimore Asset Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 327,775 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 11,326 shares. Mufg Americas owns 4,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Finemark Bancshares And Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 48,518 shares. Hartford Management Company owns 15,473 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has 6,145 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 3.64% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 493,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,228 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home Security (FBHS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Prweb.com published: “OrePac Building Products and Fiberon Announce Partnership to Grow Outdoor Living Business – PR Web” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortune Brands Completes Acquisition of Fiberon as Part of Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,700 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 115,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,071 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability holds 13.28% or 248,250 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,146 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs reported 52,623 shares stake. California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Convergence Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 22,840 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has 221,561 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 226 shares. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 2,329 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Psagot House accumulated 0.05% or 13,020 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.51% or 27,089 shares in its portfolio. Argentiere Cap Ag has 3.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 80,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 301,530 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 158,060 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 22,625 shares to 24,075 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Nj Quality Muni Inc Fd (NXJ) by 162,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Inc Opportunities (EAD).