Md Sass Investors Services Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Stake Maintained by Suvretta Capital Management Llc

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.69 million shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $87.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 409,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.67M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Advisors reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs stated it has 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ghp Invest reported 933 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 13,622 are held by 1St Source Bancorp. Vestor Cap Limited Company holds 1.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,764 shares. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 1.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,840 are held by Cypress Asset Tx. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,830 shares. Moreover, Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T National Bank owns 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 236,128 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc accumulated 2,128 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.69% or 104,401 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 73,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Inv accumulated 0.23% or 825 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,500 shares. Ami Inv Management reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macroview Invest Management Ltd accumulated 6 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 18,285 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Levin Cap Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2,252 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,140 shares. Herald Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.61% or 1,165 shares. Jbf Cap holds 4.82% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors reported 3,960 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 36,839 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Associated Banc holds 2.3% or 22,148 shares in its portfolio.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 42,248 shares to 78,961 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qorvo Inc by 79,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,074 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).