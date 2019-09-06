Md Sass Investors Services Increases Holding in 58 Com (WUBA); As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Smith Moore & Company Boosted by $376,538 Its Stake

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 317,916 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 311,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 891,441 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,400 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 20,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,769 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,186 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).