Md Sass Investors Services Increased Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Position By $1.74 Million; If Bancorp Has 2.5 Sentiment

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) stake by 8.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 34,758 shares as Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS)’s stock declined 2.54%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 448,350 shares with $22.72M value, up from 413,592 last quarter. Webster Finl Corp Conn now has $4.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 235,028 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Investors; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 2 cut down and sold their stakes in If Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 767,341 shares, up from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Clearway Energy Inc stake by 48,700 shares to 62,700 valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,851 shares and now owns 5,149 shares. Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold WBS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Com owns 2.02M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 168,100 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested in 0.15% or 4,678 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 36,856 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 0.02% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 18,354 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 0.01% stake. Yhb Investment Advisors holds 4,819 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Artemis Management Llp reported 225,784 shares stake. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). State Street holds 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 3.45 million shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 59,953 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 9,088 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ameritas Investment has 55,551 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.23% invested in the company for 81,720 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $76.98 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 25.59 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.