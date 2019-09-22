Md Sass Investors Services Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.33 Million; Stock Declined; Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Stock Price Declined While Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Increased Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 163,906 shares traded or 34.05% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $4.46 million activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought $37,971. Shares for $13,741 were bought by MARCY CHARLES F.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 34,840 shares to 257,707 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 182,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,057 shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 186,166 shares to 11,603 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,102 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.