Md Sass Investors Services Holds Holding in Aecom (ACM); Montag A & Associates Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Upped by $831,909 as Stock Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 3,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 9,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 510,181 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AECOM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACM); 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 22/03/2018 – Mass Equities and AECOM partner on major Denver development; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90

