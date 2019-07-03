Md Sass Investors Services Holding In Aecom (ACM) Was Has Lifted; Gabalex Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 295,913 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 22/03/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 03/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – AECOM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 26/03/2018 – Aecom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 51% to 8 Days; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision’s (ATVI) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Sales Cross 2M – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2018: ATVI,FNSR,IIVI,YELP – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Current Dip the Perfect Opportunity to Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI)? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 63,790 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0% or 7,797 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 167,308 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Natixis Advsrs LP has 132,914 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Stifel Finance Corp holds 355,787 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank accumulated 24,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 143,284 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.55% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Regentatlantic Ltd Co owns 5,971 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Allen Holding Ny owns 0.76% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100,000 shares. 1.17 million are owned by Aqr Cap Management Llc. Van Eck Associate Corp invested in 26,189 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 678,861 shares to 68,400 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 928,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has 324,183 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Arizona State Retirement reported 112,085 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 5,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 992,422 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com has 8,237 shares. Primecap Communication Ca accumulated 21.70 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,048 shares. 18,317 are held by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 107,647 shares. 74,799 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. D E Shaw & Communications Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 56,655 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 13,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 29,340 shares.