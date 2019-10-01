Md Sass Investors Services Has Upped Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.33 Million; Hd Supply (HDS) Holder Mrj Capital Decreased Its Position by $444,000

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 319,610 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,755 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 2,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.39. About 1.40 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Plan to Sell Drugs to Hospitals — CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Melvin Cap LP holds 9.06% or 468,035 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Company Inc accumulated 33,270 shares. Aldebaran Finance stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Comml Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet North America Advsrs holds 3,960 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,010 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,507 shares. 10 has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Co owns 21,640 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1,951 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 1,694 are held by Haverford Trust. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.12% or 5,060 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 392,791 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weybosset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 297 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 28,658 shares to 107,462 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).