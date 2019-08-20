Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $3.35 Million as Share Value Declined; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 417.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 106,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 131,759 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 3.34M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 85,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 681,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.23 million, down from 767,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6,352 shares to 317,916 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.47 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 24.01M shares stake. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 14,359 shares. 1,823 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Paradigm Asset Co Lc has 55,220 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.05% stake. Needham Management Limited Liability owns 315,000 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 9,993 are owned by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Uss Invest Management Limited accumulated 2.79% or 6.21 million shares. Moreover, Advsrs Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company has 966,421 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 62,703 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wexford Cap Lp reported 1.98% stake. Voya Inv Ltd invested in 0.01% or 187,680 shares. Natixis owns 276,797 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 180,818 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.14% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 49,100 shares. Oslo Asset As has 1.66M shares for 7.19% of their portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 399,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 30,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carmignac Gestion reported 279,735 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 963,770 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 151,730 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 26,478 shares to 269,488 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 21,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,892 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

