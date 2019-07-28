Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Metlife (MET) Position by $15.55 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Holding Maintained by Alethea Capital Management Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21M shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames the Toys R Us liquidation for its weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 23/05/2018 – AGELESS INNOVATION BUYS HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND; NO TERMS; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 418,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.90M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 76,119 are held by Rothschild Investment Il. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 235,211 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 32,906 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Icon Advisers Comm stated it has 51,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,094 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc. Prudential Inc has invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lmr Llp holds 0.05% or 24,779 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.02% or 2,290 shares. Choate Advsrs accumulated 11,896 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares to 147,359 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 45,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Gulf Partners With Special Olympics in the UAE to Give Back to the Community – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: More Meck County layoffs; Brighthouse Financial taps CFO; Lawmakers debate BB&T-SunTrust merger – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.