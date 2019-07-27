Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Position by $578,144; Stock Rose; Aspiriant Has Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $844,560; Market Valuation Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 20,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,042 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc has 107,185 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 119,967 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 390 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 156,876 shares in its portfolio. Gmt Capital Corporation reported 1.73 million shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 2.22 million shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd has invested 8.58% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated owns 0.45% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,900 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Bancshares Of Omaha has 0.38% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 195,655 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 315,824 shares. D E Shaw And Communication owns 1.55 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Lp invested in 0.04% or 650,140 shares.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI) by 1.70 million shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,832 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,253 are owned by Hartline Invest. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.44% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chemung Canal Tru reported 8,560 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 21 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aristotle Mgmt Limited Com owns 12,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Cooke & Bieler L P. Waters Parkerson Communications Llc has invested 1.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 21,754 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 285,824 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiera Capital Corp invested in 1.96% or 2.41M shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested in 0.15% or 1,077 shares. Matrix Asset Inc New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).