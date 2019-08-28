Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Its Metlife (MET) Stake; Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Sellers Decreased By 2.42% Their Shorts

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 88.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 370,164 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 48,300 shares with $2.06 million value, down from 418,464 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $40.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.11M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) had a decrease of 2.42% in short interest. ZBH’s SI was 2.37 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.42% from 2.43 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)’s short sellers to cover ZBH’s short positions. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 246,000 shares traded. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 6.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Studio 1.0 – John Zimmer; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 26/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $1.91; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM B-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L CR-FLEX PCT FEM; 02/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance Of The Comprehensive(R) Augmented Baseplate For Shoulder Reconstruction; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft tissue grafts within; 29/03/2018 – LYFT PRESIDENT JOHN ZIMMER SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL ANY USER INFORMATION – CNBC; 05/03/2018 FDA: Zimmer Dental Inc- Tapered Screw-Vent MTX, Dental Implant, sterile. Model TSV4B10

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 7,473 shares. 11,403 were accumulated by Lau Associate Ltd Liability Com. Kwmg Ltd invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.09% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Mercantile Tru reported 2,290 shares. Quantum Mgmt holds 0.52% or 22,531 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 135,306 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street holds 0.15% or 45.71 million shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eastern Bancorp holds 8,436 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.56% or 13,750 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com reported 185,586 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 62,465 are held by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co owns 35,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 627,089 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 14.76% above currents $43.57 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 12 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has $15800 highest and $117 lowest target. $140’s average target is 2.64% above currents $136.4 stock price. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 30 to “Equal-Weight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Monday, March 25. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Monday, April 8 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $27.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.